Lake Street Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lake Street Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 697.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Shares of ACN opened at $271.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

