Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 30 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,255.34 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.62 and a 200 day moving average of $141.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $177.00 to $183.50 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

