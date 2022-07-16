Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 785 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $320,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.2% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 744.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.64 and its 200-day moving average is $152.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $348.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

