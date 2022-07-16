Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Shares Bought by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LICY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,049,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,097.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LICY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.