Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $348.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.67.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $280.97 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.19.

Insider Activity

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

