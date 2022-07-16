Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $348.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.67.
Lithia Motors Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $280.97 on Thursday. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $252.56 and a 12-month high of $387.63. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.19.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,066,000 after purchasing an additional 147,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.