M. Kraus & Co Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $290.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.