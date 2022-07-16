Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $150.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.82.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

