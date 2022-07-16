Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.16

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.16 and last traded at $70.31, with a volume of 209155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

