McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCK shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $330.00 on Monday. McKesson has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.37.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McKesson will post 23.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total transaction of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,504 shares of company stock valued at $27,274,259. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.