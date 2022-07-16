Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 151,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 86,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 28,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $44.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.13.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

