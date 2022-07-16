Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys 15,705 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 195.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $354.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

