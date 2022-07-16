Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,317 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $149.68 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.82.

