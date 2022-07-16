Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 195,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32.

