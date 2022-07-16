Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,823,070.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,823,980.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $720.20 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $710.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $867.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $746.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $872.79.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

