Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $542,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 730.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $81.51. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

