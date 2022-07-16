Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Stock Performance

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $844,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,300,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $1,688,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,728,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 494,029 shares of company stock valued at $71,537,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

