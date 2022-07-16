Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 32,839 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 2,508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,997 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

