Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 426,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $27.37 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.35.

