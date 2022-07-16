Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 440 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oikos Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,076,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.79 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.18.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

