Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $545,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,235.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

