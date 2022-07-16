Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Lifted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,588,954.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 494,029 shares of company stock worth $71,537,175 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $166.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

