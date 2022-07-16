Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32), RTT News reports. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 4.5 %

MS opened at $78.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.08.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 29.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 5,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

