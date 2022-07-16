N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of N-able stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. N-able has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 179.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.11.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that N-able will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,233,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,830,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in N-able by 8,707.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 894,929 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in N-able in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,694,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in N-able by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,032,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after acquiring an additional 622,273 shares during the last quarter.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

