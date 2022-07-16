Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,200 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

