Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,610 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $38,075,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,752,000 after purchasing an additional 479,395 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $6,370,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,534,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,605,000 after purchasing an additional 211,261 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $175.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

