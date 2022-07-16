Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $185.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

