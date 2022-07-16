Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,020 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 93.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 805.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $77.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $92.42.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.