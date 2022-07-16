Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,300 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.64. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBMT. DA Davidson downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

