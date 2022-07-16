Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,008 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 378,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 236,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,757,000 after acquiring an additional 132,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 129,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Moelis & Company
In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Moelis & Company Trading Up 4.9 %
NYSE:MC opened at $40.83 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24.
Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.
About Moelis & Company
Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.
