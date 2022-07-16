Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jackson Financial by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 447,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after buying an additional 39,293 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,618,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, EVP Carrie Chelko purchased 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,019.04. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,506.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $2,420,967.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,429,032.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Chelko bought 3,344 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.91 per share, with a total value of $100,019.04. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 49,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,506.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,244 shares of company stock worth $1,065,798 and sold 4,472,976 shares worth $182,439,755.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Jackson Financial stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $47.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 0.98.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on JXN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

