Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 75 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $735,608,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,463,290,000 after purchasing an additional 456,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after purchasing an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $148,522,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.82.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $313.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.76 and its 200 day moving average is $351.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.31. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.