Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 54,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 54,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $79.30.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

