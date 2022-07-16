Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,551,000 after buying an additional 614,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,620,000 after buying an additional 469,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,525,000 after buying an additional 611,031 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after buying an additional 175,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after buying an additional 522,683 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $36.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

