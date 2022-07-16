Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 56,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 138,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 241,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 436,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

