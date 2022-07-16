Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $963,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,464,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $188,412,000 after buying an additional 39,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,564,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,866,000 after buying an additional 75,516 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 238,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,696,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $149.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

