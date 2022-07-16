Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.12.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $84.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

