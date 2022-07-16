Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 515 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954,160 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,197 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

