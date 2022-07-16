Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,410 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Camping World Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $23.70 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $46.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.79.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.30). Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 38,350 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Further Reading

