Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,463 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $1,860,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

TJX opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

