Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 70,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $7,567,000. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $149.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $149.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

