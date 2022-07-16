Naples Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 6,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMAB. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

