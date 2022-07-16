Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth $1,322,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $139.57 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $167.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $3.1502 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Stories

