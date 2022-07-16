Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 334.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,148,000 after buying an additional 4,977,181 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 379.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,224,102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,463.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,308,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,853,000 after buying an additional 1,225,243 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,138,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,224,000 after buying an additional 1,184,557 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,913 shares of company stock valued at $146,107. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

