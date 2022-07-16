Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 28,200 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of MFS Municipal Income Trust worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 78,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

MFM opened at $5.65 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $0.0205 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

