Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 74 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $391.57 and a 200 day moving average of $441.36. The company has a market cap of $177.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

