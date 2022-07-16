Naples Global Advisors LLC Takes $443,000 Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 989.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

UGI Stock Performance

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $40.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

UGI Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

