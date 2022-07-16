New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Cut to $0.85 by Analysts at TD Securities

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from $1.75 to $0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.56.

New Gold stock opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $483.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 69,315,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,772,000 after buying an additional 4,385,529 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,250,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,868,000 after buying an additional 1,465,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,950,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 2,821,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

