Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $617,000 Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in iStar were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iStar by 3,618.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,838,000 after buying an additional 895,653 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter worth about $16,980,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in iStar by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,759,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,937,000 after buying an additional 303,347 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 473,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 816,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,041 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STAR. StockNews.com raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

iStar stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

