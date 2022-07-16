Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded B&G Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $27.26. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $532.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.02 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 195.88%.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.