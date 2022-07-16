Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $38.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.